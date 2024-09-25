'My brother deserves justice': Color run raises awareness for Kenosha man's murder, still no suspects

KENOSHA — Preparations are underway for this weekend's Color Run for Kenny, honoring the life of Kenny Davidson, a Kenosha native who was tragically shot and killed last June. His family is still seeking answers, and the community is coming together to celebrate his life and demand justice.

Kenny Davidson, 32, was killed in a shooting near the intersection of 48th Street and 36th Avenue on June 14. He had been watching the NBA Finals with his mother at her home. When he stepped outside to take a phone call, he was shot.

"I'm hoping this brings more attention so that my brother can finally get justice," said Charlie Davidson, Kenny's older brother.

Throughout the summer, Kenny's family has organized vigils and peace walks, but they have yet to receive any updates on the case. Now, Charlie and family friend Liz Morand are organizing a color run to honor Kenny's memory.

They have prepared race T-shirts, color powder, and "Justice for Kenny" bracelets. Over 100 participants have already signed up for the event, according to Morand, who is leading the effort.

"Nothing really changes until Kenny gets justice," Morand said. "It's really about spreading the word and helping his family get the justice they deserve."

Charlie noted that the event is a fitting tribute to his brother, who loved sports.

"He loved to run. You’d always catch him on the treadmill or doing drills with the kids for football," Charlie said. "This is a good representation of him."

Both Charlie and Liz hope the event will bring more attention to the case and help push for answers.

"If you're a brother like me, you're going to want answers too," Charlie said. "If this pushes KPD to work harder on the investigation, to actually do their job and find the person who did this, that's the whole purpose of this."

The Color Run for Kenny will be held at Lake Andrea, Pleasant Prairie on Sunday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

