Microsoft buys 240 acres in Kenosha for new data center, farmers fear being pushed out

KENOSHA, Wis. — Microsoft is moving forward with plans to build a new data center in Kenosha after purchasing 240 acres of land from the state and city. While local officials discuss the economic benefits, some farmers worry about the long-term impact on agriculture and rising costs.

Travis Smith, who has farmed in the area for years, said he’s frustrated with the continued development.

"It’s more frustrating than anything to drive up and down the road," Smith said. "For 36 years I’ve lived here, and what’s developed around here is heartbreaking to see, and it continues. They don’t care about what we have to say about it."

Smith believes state leaders are prioritizing revenue over farmers.

"It comes down to the government," Smith said. "Our state and our governor want to make money and generate tax revenue and don’t look at the little people. They just continue taking it."

But some farmers in Kenosha County, like Jim Leners, said the location makes sense for development.

"It’s a good location, as far as electricity and water, and I think it’s probably a positive thing for the area," Leners said.

However, others argue the cost of infrastructure to support the data center will fall on taxpayers. Ron Doetch, from Solutions in the Land, believes Microsoft should be responsible for those expenses.

"When Microsoft announced, no one brought up impact fees, no one brought up building roads—let’s dump it on the taxpayer," Doetch said. "The taxpayers who own real estate in Kenosha County will have to at least double the taxes they pay."

Doetch said the development highlights a larger issue with companies benefiting from resources and leaving farmers behind.

"They're coming in here to have access to water, access to stable societies, access to land, access to energy, and that's great; that's part of development in society," Doetch said. "But we're missing the boat."

Doetch said there is room for more discussions, and he hopes local leaders will connect and engage with local farmers about new land developments.

