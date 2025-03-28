Man faces 50 felony charges for ATM skimming in Kenosha; victim says it's 'frustrating and violating'

KENOSHA — A man is facing 50 felony charges after authorities say he installed skimming devices on ATMs at two Kwik Trip locations—cloning credit and debit card data from multiple victims.

Surveillance video released by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office showed the suspect in the act at a Kwik Trip ATM in Pleasant Prairie.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect faces 10 counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information and 40 counts of financial transaction card forgery. Deputies say he had cloned card data in his possession when he was arrested on March 18.

For Jerry Olkives, a local resident, this crime is personal. He said he’s been a victim of card fraud not once but twice.

"After the first time, it's upsetting because everything on the card you have to redo, you have to start from scratch," Olkives said. "The second time—very upsetting because I didn't expect it to happen a second time."

Jerry Olkives

Now, Olkives said, he's a lot more vigilant

"I'll check the slot to put my card in to make sure there's nothing peeling up or any loose plastic and if there is then I'll go to a different pump or go to a different station," Olkives said. "I'm more vigilant now."

Watch: Man faces 50 felony charges for ATM skimming in Kenosha; victim hit twice says it's 'frustrating and violating'

Man arrested after card skimmers found in Pleasant Prairie

Investigators are still working to identify victims and are asking anyone who used the following ATMs during that time period to contact the detective bureau at (262) 605-5102 and provide the last four digits of the card used:

• Kwik Trip #580, 6801 Washington Avenue, Mt. Pleasant, WI

• Kwik Trip #974, 8012 39th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie, WI

The Sheriff’s Office is also reminding the public to inspect ATMs and card readers for anything loose or suspicious before using them. They encourage consumers to use “tap to pay” when possible and avoid entering PINs at outdoor terminals.

"If something doesn't look right, that makes you question 'I wonder how this is supposed to be,' go in and ask somebody or move to a different pump or whatever you think it's going to protect you from somebody skimming your card," Olkives said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip