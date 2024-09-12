Man charged with killing pregnant woman, unborn child

KENOSHA, Wisc. — Kenosha County prosecutors have charged the man accused of shooting a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

Amiah Prather was found in a silver GMC Acadia on Sept. 6, unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. She was approximately eight months pregnant; her unborn baby did not survive, and she later died at the hospital.

Lawrence Franklin Jr. is facing the following charges:



First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse, repeater

First-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child, use of a dangerous weapon, repeater

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater

Four counts of felony bail jumping, repeater

According to a criminal complaint, Prather, her sister Taziyah, and Franklin went out to get food on Sept. 6.

After a man outside complimented Prather, Franklin allegedly became angry, got out of the car, before returning.

While driving, they stopped at 65th St. and 12th Ave., where Prather told Franklin to get out if he wouldn’t pay for the food. Taziyah then heard a loud noise, saw smoke, and found Prather slumped over with a head wound.

Fearing for her life, Taziyah fled to a nearby house and called 911.

According to a criminal complaint, the gun Franklin allegedly used to kill Prather was purchased by another woman, identified as 22-year-old Kaliyah Patterson.

Patterson purchased the gun with Franklin, who provided her with a credit card to make the purchase. This all happened the day Prather and her unborn child were killed with that gun, according to the criminal complaint.

Records show that Prather and Franklin had a domestic relationship and that Franklin had prior charges involving Prather. Surveillance video and witness accounts linked Franklin to the shooting, showing him near the scene with a firearm.

Franklin is wanted by the Kenosha Police Department. He is considered armed and dangerous.

A recently purchased Glock 19 9mm, tied to Franklin via surveillance footage, was found nearby, according to the criminal complaint. Franklin, a convicted felon, had a history of legal issues and was under a no-contact order with Prather at the time of the incident.

Patterson was arrested and charged with straw purchasing a firearm. At her initial appearance Tuesday, the court imposed a $50,000 cash bail.

The Kenosha Police Department is still searching for the Franklin. Police encourage anyone with information that may assist their investigators to contact the department’s non-emergency phone number at 262-656-1234.

