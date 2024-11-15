Watch Now
NewsKenosha County

Actions

Local family business donates $15,000 to help replace aging school playground

IMG_1063.jpg
Frank Elementary School
IMG_1063.jpg
Posted

KENOSHA — An old and rusty playground at Frank Elementary School is one step closer to being replaced thanks to a generous donation. Students may soon have a safer place to play.

Last month, Mitch Thomas, a teacher at Frank Elementary School, spoke with TMJ4's Glenda Valdes about how the aging playground has been a safety concern for students.

"You know, everything we do is to improve the lives of our students," Thomas said.

Karla Arzate, the owner of Lomeli's Butcher Shop, donated $15,000 to help fund the new and inclusive playground.

IMG_1063.jpg

"As a business owner, we have to support our community," Arzate said. "There's a lot of need. I see it, and I can't just stay still ... we have to do the work."

While the donation is a big step forward, Thomas said the best part is seeing the community come together.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words, but it just feels really awesome that she [Arzate] would be willing to do that," Thomas said. "I'm feeling optimistic, feeling hopeful, and just really excited that community members are getting behind this cause."

IMG_1072.jpg

Fundraising efforts will continue as the school hopes to have a new playground installed soon.

To donate, visit the Kenosha Unified School District playground donation website.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo