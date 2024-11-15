Local family business donates $15,000 to help replace aging school playground

KENOSHA — An old and rusty playground at Frank Elementary School is one step closer to being replaced thanks to a generous donation. Students may soon have a safer place to play.

Last month, Mitch Thomas, a teacher at Frank Elementary School, spoke with TMJ4's Glenda Valdes about how the aging playground has been a safety concern for students.

"You know, everything we do is to improve the lives of our students," Thomas said.

Karla Arzate, the owner of Lomeli's Butcher Shop, donated $15,000 to help fund the new and inclusive playground.

Frank Elementary School

"As a business owner, we have to support our community," Arzate said. "There's a lot of need. I see it, and I can't just stay still ... we have to do the work."

While the donation is a big step forward, Thomas said the best part is seeing the community come together.

"I'm kind of at a loss for words, but it just feels really awesome that she [Arzate] would be willing to do that," Thomas said. "I'm feeling optimistic, feeling hopeful, and just really excited that community members are getting behind this cause."

Mitch Thomas

Fundraising efforts will continue as the school hopes to have a new playground installed soon.

To donate, visit the Kenosha Unified School District playground donation website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip