PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A routine traffic stop in Pleasant Prairie escalated quickly as police officers chased down a man through a wooded area, ending with the suspect's arrest. The man had several outstanding arrest warrants and tried to flee after crashing a limousine into a ditch.

A Pleasant Prairie police officer saw a limousine driving well below the speed limit near the 9200 block of Sheridan Road on Sept. 16. When the officer initiated a traffic stop for a registration violation, the driver sped off.

Watch: Limo crash and chase end with the help of Pleasant Prairie police K-9

As the driver tried to flee from the police by attempting to pass traffic, he crashed the limo into a ditch, leading to a foot pursuit.

"Our concern is community safety at that point, and there were a lot of warnings given to that suspect when he was in the wooded area because we could see some of him, and we could hear him... and we asked for him to surrender several times, but he just continued to ignore commands and tried to flee," Sgt. Mike Algiers said.

As Sgt. Zachary Dutter was trying to arrest him, he was bitten by the suspect.

"It's definitely not common. Usually, with that heavy of a police presence, they give up," Dutter said. "It kind of surprises you when you're like, 'Alright, this guy is just not going to stop until you apprehend him,' and that's kind of the worst-case scenario for us."

While several officers were still trying to find the suspect, the police K-9, named Chase, was deployed to track him down.

Sgt. Mike Algiers with K9 Chase

"K-9 Chase is trained to track suspects or even lost individuals, so he is trained to track and follow their path to locate that person," Sgt. Algiers said.

Sgt. Zachary Dutter

As the suspect was trying to flee in the woods, Chase found him and bit the man, as he still was not cooperating with the police.

The suspect, from Portage, Wisconsin, was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. He was then transported to the Kenosha County Jail.

He now faces several charges, and police say he had multiple outstanding warrants.

