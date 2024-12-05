Lilly announces $3 billion expansion of its recently acquired manufacturing facility in Kenosha

KENOSHA, Wis. — Eli Lilly and Company announced Thursday a $3 billion expansion of its manufacturing operations in Kenosha County, which it acquired earlier this year.

The announcement was made at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Kenosha.

Eli Lilly and Company

Once fully operational, the company expects to add 750 highly skilled jobs to the more than 100 already at the site.

The new positions will include operators, technicians, engineers, and scientists. The project will also create more than 2,000 construction jobs, according to a news release.

Eli Lilly and Company

Construction is expected to begin next year. According to Lily, the investment will expand its global parenteral (injectable) product manufacturing network to meet the growing demand for its diabetes, obesity, and pipeline medicines.

The expanded facility will focus on producing injectable medicines, device assembly, and packaging across multiple therapeutic areas.

“This announcement represents our single largest U.S. manufacturing investment outside our home state of Indiana and will expand our capacity to make both existing and future medicines right here in the Midwest,” said Edgardo Hernandez, executive vice president and president of Lilly Manufacturing Operations. “We look forward to bringing high-wage, advanced manufacturing, engineering, and science jobs to Wisconsin, a state that is becoming a critical part of our global operations.”

With the expansion, additional land purchases, and an adjacent warehouse, Lilly’s total planned investment in Wisconsin will reach $4 billion.

Since 2020, Lilly has committed more than $23 billion to build, expand, and acquire manufacturing sites worldwide.

