'Like a movie': Witness captures dramatic foot chase as Kenosha Police pursue suspect through streets

KENOSHA — A dramatic foot chase through the streets of Kenosha was caught on video as police pursued a suspect who fled during an encounter near 52nd Street and 30th Avenue.

Eyewitness Teresa Gutierrez, who recorded the chase, described the tense moments as officers sprinted through businesses and busy streets before making an arrest.

"The [officers] told the guy, 'Hey, stop it,' and the guy didn't want to stop, so he started to run," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said that once she saw the officers chasing the suspect, she was scared as her thoughts turned to her teenage son.

"I was really nervous for everything that happened," Gutierrez said. "When I started to see the guy and when he started to run, my first [thought] was they would kill the guy."

Teresa Gutierrez

The chase drew several onlookers as officers pursued the suspect through multiple properties and crossed an open field before finally making the arrest.

"Everyone was confused because a lot of people don't know what's going on with the guy, and it was like a movie," Gutierrez said.

For Gutierrez, this wasn't just another police chase. As a mother of two, including a 16-year-old son, each step of the chase felt personal.

"You have to stop, that's my opinion," Gutierrez said. "It's sad when young guys die for nothing. It's really sad because I have my son and my daughter, and I don't like anything to happen to my children."

Fortunately, this pursuit ended safely. But Teresa hopes others learn from what she witnessed, and for future incidents, she hopes others follow officers' commands and choose to stop.

