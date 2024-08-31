Labor Day Weekend: Travelers hit the road despite heavy traffic and high gas prices

KENOSHA — This Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end summer and the traffic rush is in full swing.

Throughout Wisconsin, thousands of travelers hope to make the most of the three-day weekend. But heavy traffic and high gas prices might make it difficult.

"We made sure to leave early before lunchtime because traffic coming from the city is horrible," Jenna said.

According to AAA, domestic travel over the Labor Day weekend will be up 9% compared to last year.

But for Gary Hampton and his wife Robin, neither the traffic or gas prices will ruin their family getaway with their grandchildren.

TMJ4 News Gary Hampton with his wife Robin and their two grandsons. Heading to Lake Michigan.

“In our area we have the highest gas prices of anybody and for this weekend, it went up 40 cents overnight,” Gary said. “But it is what it is, if you need gas you're going to pay for it whatever it is."

Every year for Labor Day, they take their grandchildren on a camping trip to Tichigan Lake.

"We're excited...the kids get to go swim in the pool and then tomorrow we'll be on the lake the whole day."

Proving throughout the state, travelers are not letting anything stop them from enjoying their long weekend, including couple Jenna and Jedd.

TMJ4 News Jenna, Jedd and their son Jace heading to Manitowoc to visit their grandparents.

They are very excited to take their son Jace to go visit their parents in Manitowoc.

"We're very excited to get a little time off and go have dinner by ourselves," Jedd said.

Expect heavy traffic and long delays on the roadways throughout the rest of weekend.

