Labor Day Celebration: Two Kenosha workers honored as 'Labor Persons of the Year'

KENOSHA — At Kenosha's Labor Day celebration, two community leaders were honored for their decades-long contributions and hard work.

Kelly Fonk and Geri Cucunato were awarded Labor Person of the Year at this year's Laborfest celebration.

Kelly is a Kenosha firefighter and, as head of the union, he advocates for worker benefits and affordable healthcare.

“Anytime we get recognized for it, it’s kind of a good feeling,” Kelly said. “It means the work you put in is worth it.”

The second Labor Person of the Year, Geri Cucunato, is a proud Kenosha native known for spearheading new initiatives and leading fundraisers throughout the years.

“I don’t do any of the work for the recognition, I do it for the community,” Geri said. “I just like to give.”

She has worked in Kenosha for more than 30 years and is the president of the Police and Fire Commission.

“If you don’t step up, it doesn’t get done,” Geri said. “Retirement isn’t in my vocabulary.”

As they both continue to serve the Kenosha community, they hope this demonstrates the strong spirit of workers in the area.

