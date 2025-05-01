Kenosha parent applauds school district's move to designate campuses as safe spaces for immigrant families

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Kenosha Unified School District unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting immigrant students and families, formally designating non-public school areas as "safe spaces."

The resolution comes in response to growing concerns from parents, teachers and community advocates who say fear of immigration enforcement is preventing some children from feeling safe in school.

The resolution affirms students’ rights under the U.S. Constitution and Supreme Court precedent, and includes new measures that require:

• A judicial warrant before ICE or law enforcement can enter restricted school areas.

• Emergency contact notification or child services if a student is left without a guardian due to a federal action.

• New internal protocols for school staff during unannounced ICE visits.

• Collaboration with local legal and community groups to support immigrant families.

“To make schools safer for any child is a great idea for me," said Keairraca Walton, a parent whose son attends a KUSD school. "If my child is safe, why wouldn't I want the next child safe as well, so I speak on behalf all children, all colors, any color."

At the board meeting Tuesday night, teacher Melissa Chacon also spoke, saying this resolution is personal and long overdue.

“I stand before you not just as a teacher, but as a voice for the students and the families in our district who deserve better," she said. "Our schools should be safe places of learning, not places of fear or uncertainty especially for our immigrant families.”

District leaders said the resolution reflects their commitment to creating inclusive and supportive environments for all students.

