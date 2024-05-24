Kenosha's Simmons Island Beach House welcomes first customers in over 60 years

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Meryl Strichartz doesn’t just talk about big ideas.

“I’m kind of the rocket fuel,” Strichartz said. “I love to make things happen.”

When Strichartz relocated to Kenosha many years ago, she fell in love with Lake Michigan and the Simmons Island Beach House.

The former California resident was determined to bring one of Kenosha’s most historic landmarks back to its original glory.

On Friday, the 1934 Simmons Island Beach House opens for the first time in over 60 years.

“You’d be surprised at how many people who live in Kenosha have not ever been on Lake Michigan,” said Strichartz, owner of Kenosha Beach House and operator of the Simmons Island Beach House.

“So we’re really trying to increase that access, awareness, and appreciation.”

It offers concessions like hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches, a retail shop, bike rentals, and a beer garden.

The beach house also becomes a new hub for the Lakeshore Pedal Tours. It’s a 14-seat party on wheels.

Kenosha’s Briana Perez was the beach house’s first customer during a soft opening.

“All the basic necessities, basically so you don’t need to go all the way to the deli over there or all the way to the gas station,” Perez said. “I’ve made that walk. It’s not fun.”

For Strichartz, it’s years of hard work becoming a reality.

“I’m over the moon,” Strichartz said. “I can’t tell you how happy I am and how thankful I am the city and others have entrusted me to do this and do it right.”

The Simmons Island Beach House is open 10 a.m. daily weather permitting.

