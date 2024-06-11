Kenosha's Nash Elementary students, teachers making hearts happy for 20 years

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Steve Pfeiffer made a promise he had to keep.

The Nash Elementary gym teacher rewarded students on Tuesday with a year-end celebration for reaching their goal in the school’s annual Kids Heart Challenge.

“It all goes back to their family values,” Pfeiffer said. “We have great parents here and they’re instilling in these kids helping out other people and working hard and making sure everyone comes together at certain times. This whole community is amazing.”

TMJ4 News Steve Pfeiffer, Nash Elementary Physical Education Teacher.

In the past 20 years, Nash Elementary raised over $200,000 for the American Heart Association.

The school raised $17,000 this year.

For their hard work, Pfeiffer and a few others agreed to step into the dunk tank.

“So when you take all of that along with the energy of the teachers and the parents and the excitement and they really look forward to this each and every year, it’s no surprise they’re raising that kind of money for the American Heart Association,” said Lisa Schweitzer, American Heart Association Senior Youth Market Director.

For students, it’s one of their favorite days of the year.

“The school is really great,” Nash Elementary fourth grader Evelyn Kostadinov said. “It like helps people a lot. It’s just so giving.”

It was Pfeiffer’s turn to give back on Tuesday.

“It was chilly,” Pfeiffer said. “It definitely beats the polar plunge that they did a few years ago. It’s good. I’m glad the kids are having a good time. That’s what it’s all about.”

The Kids Heart Challenge is a service-learning initiative. In addition to raising money, over 60 Nash families became trained in hands-on CPR.

