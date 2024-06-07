Kenosha's Lilly Nielsson is a paraplegic, cancer survivor living her best life

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Kenosha’s Lilly Nielsson had every right in the world to say, ‘Why me?”

“I think the more positive you are, the better life turns out for you,” Nielsson said.

Nielsson, 59, is the honorary survivor at Friday’s 31st annual Relay for Life of Racine at Campus Park in Mount Pleasant.

In 2011, she became a paraplegic following a car accident. But she didn’t let that slow her down.

Eight years later, she competed in a triathlon and injured her leg. When she went in for treatment, doctors discovered ovarian cancer.

“I don’t let any part of this whether it’s cancer or wheelchair set me back,” Nielsson said. “I just keep trying to keep going and do the best I can to keep living a great life.”

Nielsson has been cancer-free since 2020.

JEFFREY ZAMPANTI Kenosha's Lilly Nielsson is the honorary survivor at the annual Relay for Life of Racine at Campus Park in Mount Pleasant.

“As you walk around at these events and you talk to people, it is absolutely amazing the strength of character of these cancer survivors,” said Raymond’s Julie Mausing, a cancer survivor herself.

Relay for Life of Racine is the state’s longest-running and largest Relay for Life.

“It’s such a great community event,” said Amy Helvick, Relay for Life of Racine Event Lead. “It brings people together from all different walks of life. And we celebrate survivors, we remember those that we’ve lost and we try and fight back against the disease that really touches everybody in some shape or form.”

Nielsson is expected to share her inspirational story with hundreds of cancer survivors and caretakers this evening.

“I feel really blessed they think of me so highly to represent the Relay for Life,” Nielsson said.

The 14-hour event lasts with a reverse lap scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

