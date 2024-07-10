Kenosha's Labatore using her tragic story to make mental health a regular discussion

KENOSHA, Wis. — When Kenosha’s Felicia Labatore lost her 16-year-old son Clay Davison to suicide in 2014, few if any saw it coming.

“I have just made it my mission to speak in as many rooms as possible because I believe in every room I speak in, there’s a Clay who’s hurting,” said Labatore, a Peer Support Specialist with the Kenosha Police Department.

Labatore is looking to share her tragic story to help others by offering free mental health training sessions for area businesses.

Davison attended Indian Trail High School in Kenosha. He was on the school’s football team and best friends with classmate Gavin Lux, the second baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers were so impacted by Clay’s story, they created a 40-minute documentary featuring Labatore and Lux.

“I don’t want any family to ever go through that and that’s my mission, honestly, to talk about it,” Labatore said. “Because the more people talk about mental health, suicide, the less the stigma it is.”

Labatore has received numerous honors for her dedication to helping others. In 2021, she was named the First Responder of the Year by the State of Wisconsin.

“When my son died from suicide, I knew from the very beginning that I was never going to let that define him or me or our family,” Labatore said.

The free mental health sessions will be held in September in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month.

Those interested should contact Labatore at fkl400@kenoshapolice.com.

