KENOSHA — Kenosha marked Juneteenth with music, unity and celebration, as families gathered at Civic Park for the city’s fifth annual Juneteenth event.

The celebration, which included a reading of the proclamation and a mini market featuring Black-owned businesses, was led by Alvin Owens, the organizer and owner of the Regimen Barber Collective.

Watch: Kenosha’s Juneteenth Celebration honors Black history, freedom and the power of community

Kenosha celebrates Juneteenth

“Now we’re five years strong,” Owens said. “It’s been a journey. It’s not just a celebration of freedom, we also want to bring in economic empowerment.”

Alvin Owens

Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas were finally told they were free, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. For many in Kenosha, honoring that history is personal.

“It’s almost an eraser of our history,” Owens said. “So it’s very important that everybody knows about our contributions and our history.”

Among those at the event were this year’s Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth. two local leaders dedicated to education, culture and unity.

“It's special that we can come together and just be here all as one, just enjoying our Black excellence altogether in our community,” said Ms. Juneteenth.

Mr. and Ms. Juneteenth

“We came past the history just to be here today,” said Mr. Juneteenth. “So remember this. Cherish it.”

Organizers hope the event continues to grow each year, highlighting both the beauty of Black culture and the ongoing push for equity, recognition and empowerment.

