Kenosha's Hunter Peterson receives over 1,200 stuffed animals for his 11th birthday

KENOSHA, Wis. — It’s not often an 11-year-old’s birthday wish is to help others.

Kenosha’s Hunter Peterson asked the community for new stuffed animals for his birthday.

The recent Grewenow Elementary graduate collects them for first responders, who pass them out to kids during emergencies.

He dropped them off to Kenosha Police Safety Officer Tyler Cochran on Thursday.

A whopping 1,241 of them.

“I thought it was going to be like 100 of them each year,” Peterson said. “I can’t believe that I’d get 1,000.”

It’s an annual tradition Hunter started five years ago. In that time, he’s collected over 3,300 new stuffed animals.

“We really are able to make a huge impact. not only with those situations where you have somebody in a very stressful situation where we can comfort a kid but now when we’re out at events, they also help us that we can interact with the community,” Cochran said.

Hunter received a number of toys from teachers, parents, and students. Several area businesses also participated.

Kenosha’s RK News collected nearly 250 stuffed animals.

Hunter’s mom Melissa said she received packages from all over the country.

“We have no idea who they were and everything,” Melissa Peterson said. “They just said thank you for helping the community.”

Hunter, who wants to be a police officer someday, said he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“One day the entire thing will be full,” Hunter Peterson said. “The entire Safety Center.”

