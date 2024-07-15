KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s only homeless shelter launched a summer essentials drive on Monday.

Bottled water, sunscreen, bug spray, hats, and other warm-weather items can be dropped off from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at the Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave.

Donations are needed due to the popularity of the nonprofit’s Hope Hub. It’s a one-stop resource center with showers, laundry, and essentials to help the homeless get back on their feet again.

“This place helps, trust me,” said one homeless visitor on Monday. “Because I’ve never, ever, utilized places like this.”

The Hope Hub held its grand opening in March. The 10,500-square-foot addition was funded by an anonymous donor, who underwrote the $2.4 million bill.

Kenosha's Hope Hub changing lives for local homeless population

It’s welcomed a steady stream of visitors ever since. The Hope Hub serves as one of nine warming and cooling centers in the city of Kenosha.

“This is why we have the Hope Hub,” Shalom Center Executive Director Tamarra Coleman said. “It is to bring services and to support people where they are, not where we want them to be, but where they are so we can help them along their journey.”

