Kenoshans celebrate 75 years of food, fun, and fellowship at Mount Carmel Festival

KENOSHA, Wis. — The Columbus Park neighborhood was once Kenosha’s Little Italy.

“It was all Italians that lived in this neighborhood,” Kenosha native Tom Rizzo said. “I could probably go down each one of these homes and tell you which family lived in it.”

Rizzo is the longtime chairman of the Mount Carmel Festival, celebrating its 75th Diamond Jubilee this weekend at Columbus Park.

TMJ4 Tom Rizzo, Mount Carmel Festival Chairman

The three-day festival kicked off on Friday. It is famous for its old-fashioned, homemade spaghetti dinners, fried dough and fresh-baked Italian cookies.

“They have the best pizza here. The best Italian sausage here. And even the eggrolls are to die for and they’re not even Italian,” Kenosha native Rocco LaMacchia said.

TMJ4 Rocco LaMacchia, Kenosha native

The Ladies Society of Mount Carmel made roughly 300 gallons of sauce and nearly 1,300 pounds of pasta.

The homemade Taralli and Genetti are always a hit.

“Saturday, they’ll be gone,” said Claudia Presta, a Kenosha native who began volunteering at the festival as a child.

TMJ4 Claudia Presta, Kenosha native

While Rizzo is in charge of the event – which also includes plenty of live music and games – he said it been a team effort putting the event on for 75 years.

“We are very blessed here at Mount Carmel,” Rizzo said. “We have outstanding volunteers and without them this would not happen.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip