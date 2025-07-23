Kenosha YMCA coach charged with child pornography; parents ‘heartbroken’ over allegations

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man who coached sports at the Kenosha YMCA is facing serious charges after police say he admitted to downloading child pornography while under the influence of drugs.

Jacob Greenberg is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed this week. Each count carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison, if convicted.

Jacob Greenberg

Police say the investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children flagged his online activity. According to court documents, Greenberg admitted to downloading explicit images from platforms like Twitter, while using drugs.

The Kenosha YMCA confirmed that Greenberg worked as a part-time sports department staff member since April of 2025. The YMCA says he was immediately suspended and banned from all YMCA properties and events once they learned of his arrest.

In a statement, the YMCA said they were “deeply saddened and disturbed” by the allegations and emphasized they have “no knowledge of any misconduct or inappropriate activity by the accused on YMCA property or with YMCA participants.”

The YMCA declined an interview but highlighted several child safety measures currently in place:

• Weekly National Sex Offender Registry checks for all staff

• State and county criminal background checks

• Mandatory abuse prevention training

• Policies prohibiting staff from being alone with children or communicating with them outside YMCA programs

Parents picking up their children at the YMCA Friday expressed shock and concern.

Lexis Pillizzi

"As a woman with kids too, as a mother, that’s just very heartbreaking to hear," said parent Lexis Pillizzi. “I was honestly thinking about putting my kids at the daycare here while I worked out… but now I’m just like, forget about it. That’s so scary, you can’t trust places nowadays.”

Greenberg is due back in court this Friday. The case remains under investigation.

