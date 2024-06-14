Kenosha World War II veteran missing for nearly 80 years to be buried on Monday

KENOSHA, Wis. — The remains of a Kenosha soldier who died nearly 80 years ago in World War II will be buried with full military honors on Monday at Arlington National Cemetery.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Casimir Lobacz died during World War II on Sept. 27, 1944, in France.
Two years ago, his remains were finally identified.
“From my understanding and everything I’ve read, all of the letters I read, all the correspondents that the military has sent, he was a wonderful young man,” said Kenosha native Amy Witt.
Witt is one of 20 family members traveling to Arlington this weekend.
Her father Ron Witt was Casimir’s oldest living relative. He was presented with his uncle’s medals including a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Ron Witt died last summer.
Casimir was the son of Polish immigrants Kazimierz and Kamila Lobacz, who moved to Kenosha in 1916.
He was the oldest of four children.
“I’d like to think they’re all up there looking down watching just to see what’s happening and to see the family that is coming to celebrate his life and what he did for our country,” Amy Witt said.
Vietnam veteran John Spencer said the burial will provide closure to the family.
“You have a longing family that in the back of their mind it was always nagging them what happened, where is he,” Spencer said. “And now to get this accountability and kind of close the book on his life, that just completes the circle of life.”
It was a day that took nearly 80 years to arrive.
“Burying him at Arlington is the greatest honor you could possibly have,” Vietnam veteran Milt Dean said.
