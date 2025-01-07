Kenosha woman's wheelchair van totaled by hospital worker, now struggles to replace it

KENOSHA CO. — A Kenosha woman is facing a major setback after her wheelchair-accessible van was totaled by a hospital worker.

Lilly Nielsson, who has been paraplegic since a car accident years ago, relied on her van for transportation. But last month, during an extended hospital stay in Kenosha County, a hospital worker lost control of her van and crashed it into the hospital building.

"Just because I'm disabled, doesn't mean I'm not a person," Nielsson said. "I'm still a person that deserves to be heard."

Now, Nielsson is left without a crucial lifeline and recently learned that the hospital will only cover the vehicle's blue book value—an amount that she said falls short of what's needed to replace her customized van, which was equipped with features like hand controls and a wheelchair lift.

"I just still cannot figure out how that happened, how he lost control," Nielsson said. "I feel like somebody dropped the ball on me, and I just need to figure out how I can get that ball back."

After a three-week hospital stay for her infection, she is now recovering at an assisted living facility. Unable to work as a hairdresser, she says paying the difference for even a used van is out of reach.

"I'm not asking for the world," Nielsson said. "I'm asking to help me get something decent that's not going to break on me in one day but is going to last me a good five to ten years."

Nielsson's friends have started a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of a new van and hope the community rallies behind them.

"It was a total [loss] and I feel that she should be reimbursed for it with a new van," Barbara Kubas, Nielsson's close friend said. "I think that's deserving for her, she's a great person..it wasn't her fault at all."

As for the hospital, Nielsson and her friends hope they can cover more of the costs to help lessen the burden.

If you would like to contribute, here is the link to her GoFundMe.

