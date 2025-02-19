KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha voters have rejected the Kenosha Unified School District referendum, with a majority voting against it. The referendum would have provided $23 million per year for the next five years to help address the district’s $19 million budget deficit.
Without the additional funding, district officials warn of potential cuts to staff, school programs, and planned safety upgrades. These upgrades included controlled entrances for seven schools, reinforced doors, and modernized surveillance systems.
Caleb Laitinen, a Kenosha resident who opposed the referendum, said that there should be other solutions.
"Just throwing more money at the problem has not solved the problem," Laitinen said. "There’s been billions in federal funds sunk into the school district already, and I don't think it's going to help."
Watch: Kenosha voters say no to $115M school referendum
But supporters of the referendum expressed disappointment.
"Disappointed and a little bit hurt, right?" Jalise Frederick said. "I feel like if we don't say yes, we're really saying, 'Kids, you don't matter,' and that's disheartening, to be honest."
KUSD officials will have to look at other options to address the budget shortfall.
