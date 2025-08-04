Kenosha students get hands-on experience in construction careers at summer camp

KENOSHA — Students from the Kenosha Unified School District traded pencils for power tools at Riley Construction’s annual Building Careers Summer Camp, an event designed to spark early interest in skilled trades.

Held Monday morning at Riley Construction, the camp gave seventh through ninth graders a chance to try their hand at masonry, drywall, carpentry, and more, all under the guidance of experienced workers.

For students like Chase, it was more than just a fun summer activity, it was a preview of what a real career could look like.

“Yeah it’s actually really important to learn these,” Chase said. “When you’re older, you might find a job that needs this kind of stuff... I think it's really important for kids nowadays.”

The camp is now in its fourth year, part of a growing effort to address a critical labor shortage in the construction industry by introducing younger generations to opportunities.

“The program has been really successful,” said Chris Meier of Riley Construction. “We’ve seen the numbers increase over the four years that we’ve done this, and that leads to more interest in the trades.”

Students rotated through interactive stations, with Riley employees volunteering their time to offer one-on-one instruction, encouragement, and a real-world look at what a career in the trades can offer.

“You can learn a lot by doing this,” Chase said. “Even just playing with the power tools—you might end up doing this one day.”

Meier says the goal is to break down barriers and expand awareness.

“We believe it’s important to showcase opportunities in the construction trades,” Meier said. “Families and students may not even know these career paths exist and they’re real opportunities to grow and stay in the community.”

With demand for construction workers continuing to rise, the hope is that programs like these will not only build skills, but also build futures.

