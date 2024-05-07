Kenosha students discover democracy at American Legion's annual Law Day

KENOSHA, Wis. — Trevor-Wilmot Middle School student Jaxson Ryczek has always thought about becoming an attorney.

That day arrived on Tuesday.

The seventh grader sat before Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jodi Meier and assisted on an actual case before exploring the courthouse with dozens of other area students on the annual American Legion Law Day.

“I really enjoyed being able to sit in on that court case,” Ryczek said. “I’m still a little confused if I have to show up to the next one or not. But, you know, I probably will.”

After gathering in the County Board Chambers to hear from public officials about their roles in government, the students walked over to the courthouse, toured the Public Safety Building, and enjoyed lunch at American Legion Post 21.

Trevor-Wilmot social studies teacher Jason Reinholz has participated in the event for over 20 years.

“There’s always something you see at the courtroom that you’ve never seen before or an event or a demonstration that you didn’t even know about,” Reinholz said. “Every year you’re learning something.”

All students were required to submit an essay on democracy. Those with winning submissions are invited to participate in a similar event next week in Madison.

“I talked about how voting was important and it’s a privilege given to us in America,” said Gina Ferraro, an eighth grader at All Saints Catholic School.

