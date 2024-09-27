KENOSHA, Wisc. — The rise in housing costs is leaving many seniors struggling to make ends meet. As rent prices continue to climb, seniors are finding fewer affordable housing options.

Jo Wynn has lived in Kenosha for the past 20 years. She has been working since she was 17, and now that she's retired and on a fixed income, she is struggling as housing costs continue to rise.

Watch: Kenosha seniors face rent hikes as they struggle with affordable housing

Affordable housing struggles for seniors in Kenosha

"Our income should really match the rate at which rent has increased, so that can help us seniors, because there's nothing else I can do," Wynn said. "I'm at the age where I really can't go back to a full-time job because it would hurt me in a really big way."

Seniors like Jo in Kenosha are becoming more vulnerable as they face limited housing options.

"I see new developments going up, and the rent already starts at $2,000. For someone with my income, it's like saying I could never live there because of that," Wynn said.

Jo has lived in her apartment building for 13 years, and her rent has increased by $300. She fears that if costs continue to rise, she will be forced to move.

"If the rent increases again, I'm pretty sure I'm out of here because I won't be able to afford to live here anymore," Wynn said.

TMJ4 News Jo Wynn, senior (has lived in Kenosha for over 20 years)

As rent in the area increased, Jo considered buying a house but quickly saw the impact of the housing market.

"The cost of living is just outrageous right now," Wynn said. "It's a double-edged sword because we're the ones losing out."

While advocating for herself and her community, Jo hopes that city officials will listen to their concerns and provide support.

"I understand that landlords and building owners are charging a certain amount of rent, but they're not looking at the senior community as the one that can't afford it," Wynn said. "What's going to happen next year?"

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip