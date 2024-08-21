Kenosha residents still cleaning up two weeks after sewage backup

KENOSHA — Several homeowners in Kenosha are still cleaning up after a sewage backup damaged their homes on Aug. 4.

Over 20 homeowners were left with thousands of dollars in damages and extensive cleanup bills after a sewage pipe malfunctioned.

Melissa Beck and Jason Palmer are two residents whose basements flooded unexpectedly.

Pictures show Beck's basement completely covered in human waste.

"Poop, vomit, you name it, whatever you put in the toilet was in our basement," Beck recalled.

"This is where the kids play, where they watch movies together... this is a big inconvenience," she said.

Jason Palmer, a wastewater operator in Racine, was away for military training when the sewage backup occurred.

He says that an alarm in the sewage pipes may have malfunctioned.

"Because of how long it took for them to respond, that alarm never triggered or it was a blockage before that lift station," Palmer said.

City officials say that blockage likely came from 'flushable' wipes.

Two weeks after the first issue, Melissa is still waiting for the city to help with cleanup and repair costs.

"I think there is a deeper cause to why this is happening and why it happened again," she said.

Homeowners started filing claims with the city, but don't know when they might receive the help and financial support they need.

Kenosha Water Utility has closed down 94th Avenue as they work to fix the sewer line and prevent another backup.

