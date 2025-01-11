KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District is turning to voters for help as it faces growing financial challenges. A $115 million operational referendum will be on the ballot on February 18, sparking debate among community members.

Supporters of the referendum say the funding is crucial to maintaining quality education.

"Our kids can't afford to wait," Kendra Koeppen said. "As a community, we have to do what we need to do to step up and make sure we're setting them up for success."

Others, however, are concerned about the increase in taxes.

If the referendum passes, it would result in an estimated initial property tax increase of $1.25 per year on every $1,000 of property value for Kenosha residents.

Watch: Kenosha residents share mixed opinions on KUSD's $115 million referendum

Mixed reactions to $115M school referendum in Kenosha

"This is a community that can't afford to keep paying for higher taxes because of mismanagement of money," Donella Villarreal said. "The money is definitely not being used in a way that is supported for our future, our children who are going to be running the future, so I think it's important for people to consider no."

If the referendum fails, Koeppen said, there would be risks.

"We are going to see larger class sizes, we're going to see cuts to programming, whether that's our athletics programs or fine arts programs," Koeppen said. "Also, our buildings will not get the security enhancements that they need."

With the additional funding, the district hopes to create better learning environments. It has also scheduled town hall meetings to address any questions or concerns residents may have about the referendum.

The next town hall meeting is on Jan. 23 at Reuther.

