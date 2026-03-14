KENOSHA — Powerful winds tore through Kenosha County — leaving a trail of downed trees, knocked down fences, and damaged roofs.

Winds reaching over 50 miles per hour ripped through neighborhoods across the county — and for Kenosha resident Quinn Smith, the damage was impossible to miss right outside.

"I had a privacy fence that was right here and when I woke up the wind caught it and this section of it came off," Smith said. "As I was driving around — branches and debris all over. It just shows you the power of the wind."

Quinn Smith

Smith says the overnight winds were unlike anything he had heard in a while.

"It was loud — the winds were real," he said.

Quinn was far from alone. John Parker from Parker's Property Management says his crew has been responding to damage calls across Kenosha all day — from knocked down fences to lifted shingles.

Watch: Kenosha residents and repair crews assess damage after powerful overnight winds

Powerful winds cause damage throughout Kenosha County

"Their homes, their fences — even just the shingles lifting off and separating," Parker said. "We've had a few calls today."

John Parker

Parker says when assessing wind damage, the first question is always whether the situation is an emergency.

"My main thing is — is it an emergency? If it's a down fence, do you need a brace for your dogs? If it's a branch on the house, how big is the branch? Did it come into the house?" Parker said. "Whether it's an emergency determines how fast we can get out there."

Parker says if you have wind damage at your home, here is what you should do right now:



Document everything with photos and video before any repairs begin.

Contact your insurance company.

If it's an emergency, call a repair company right away

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