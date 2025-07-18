KENOSHA — A federal bill passed by the U.S. Senate this week threatens to pull nearly $9 billion in funding from public broadcasting over the next two years, putting more than 1,500 stations nationwide on edge, including WGTD in Kenosha.

The measure, called a rescission package, still needs House approval before Friday’s deadline. If passed, it would cut government support for public media, including NPR and PBS, as well as local stations.

WGTD, which broadcasts a mix of NPR programming and locally-produced shows, staff say they’re concerned but remain committed to keeping the community connected.

David Cole

“We don’t benefit directly from federal funding, but because we’re an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio, it will have an impact,” said David Cole, WGTD’s general manager. “It goes back to how important it is to have these local voices, covering government, education, business, nonprofits, things that affect people directly.”

Watch: Kenosha radio manager says 'local voices matter' as senate bill threatens public broadcasting

Kenosha radio manager says 'local voices matter' as senate bill threatens public broadcasting

WGTD has served the Kenosha and Racine area for decades, blending national programs like Morning Edition and All Things Considered with local coverage.

WGTD

“It’s all for the purpose of staying connected with the community, so we know what’s going on, what people care about and how we can serve the community as effectively as possible,” said Gregory Berg, fine arts director and host of the station’s morning shows.

The House is expected to take up the bill before the end of the week.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip