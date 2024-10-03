Kenosha police officers connect with community on national coffee with a cop day

KENOSHA — Today is National Coffee with a Cop Day and Kenosha police officers stopped by 7 Brew Coffee as they hope to build relationships with the community.

Officers Guadarrama and Goldberg with Mackenzie Beller

Kenosha police officers Jonathan Guadarrama and Josh Goldberg, engaged with customers while they waited and delivered their orders.

As they served up coffee, they asked customers how they were doing and answered questions about policing.

"It was a very fun day," Officer Guadarrama said. "It's something we're not really used to as police officers—having positive interactions at all times with the community."

National Coffee with a Cop Day

Officer Goldberg said this gives the community a chance to have a normal conversation with them in a setting that isn't always available.

"It allows us to interact with everyday people and they can ask us questions they would never ask an officer," Officer Goldberg said. "They would never go up to an officer on the street and just have a conversation with them."

The ultimate goal is to create a positive connection between police and the community.

"Being a police officer, most of the time we deal with people when they're having not the greatest day in their life, so it's nice to build that trust with the community," Officer Guadarrama said.

7 Brew Coffee

Mackenzie Beller, the manager of 7 Brew Coffee, said they hope to keep finding ways to connect with the community.

"We're all about the community and cultivating kindness so being able to bring the officers here to be with us was really awesome," Beller said.

