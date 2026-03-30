Kenosha police make arrest in 1977 homicide case

Officials with the Kenosha Police Department say their cold case unit has made an arrest in a 1977 homicide case.

According to police, officers responded to 5310 25th Avenue on September 7, 1977 to find 48-year-old Ralph Ambrose Gianoli dead from blunt force trauma to the head and abdomen. They say that after all of the investigative leads were exhausted, the case remained unsolved.

Then, in October of 2021, police say the cold case unit reopened the 1977 homicide investigation. They say detectives reviewed the original case file, interviewed previous investigators, identified and interviewed potential new suspects, and reexamined evidence. Police say officers worked with the FBI to use advanced evidence processing techniques, and they were able to identify a suspect in July of 2024.

Kenosha police say 68-year-old James Terry Fowler was interviewed, and then he was arrested in Memphis, TN, on Monday, March 30th.

He has been charged with first-degree homicide.

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