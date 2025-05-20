Kenosha police detective warns of crypto ATM scam; local woman speaks out after relative loses thousands

KEMOSHA, Wis. — A scam targeting Kenosha residents is spreading fast and costing victims thousands. The Kenosha Police Department is warning the public after seeing a rise in cryptocurrency ATM scams, where victims are tricked into depositing cash into bitcoin machines.

Detective Buchanan with KPD’s Crime Prevention Unit said scammers are getting more aggressive and more sophisticated.

“We’ve had victims lose $60,000 in money to cryptocurrency ATMs and that’s just between three victims,” Buchanan said. “It’s untraceable and cannot be pulled back.”

Detective Buchanan

Amy Raemont, a local tech educator who runs a business called No-Stress Tech, said that someone in her own family fell victim to the scam.

“She was scared, she was listening to this man. 'You need to go to a bitcoin machine and pay $9,500 to start paying us back,'” Raemont said. “My relative had no idea what a bitcoin machine was.”

Raemont is using her platform — where she helps older adults navigate technology, and stay safe online — to spread the word.

Watch: Kenosha police detective warns of crypto ATM scam

“The scammers are more sophisticated than they’ve ever been — don’t feel shame. Everybody is a target.”

The Kenosha Police Department shared these tips:

• Hang up on suspicious calls — scammers often pretend to be police, banks, or tech support.

• Don’t respond to urgent demands for money over phone, text, or email.

• Never scan a QR code or deposit money into a crypto ATM.

• Pause and call your bank or local police.

Detective Buchanan is also calling on lawmakers to consider regulations similar to those in neighboring states like Minnesota and North Dakota, which limit crypto ATM deposits to $2,000 per day.

“We’re not going to be able to stop the scams entirely but a law like that could really reduce the damage being done," Buchanan said.

Officer Wenberg and Detective Buchanan offer scam prevention support and education classes. You can contact KPD’s Crime Prevention Unit at (262) 605-5268.

