Kenosha pastor accused of sending intimate photos without consent arrested again

A Kenosha pastor accused of sending intimate photos to himself without consent has been arrested again.

Gabriel Mills was arrested after his preliminary hearing Wednesday morning. He was in court to discuss the first two charges of capturing an intimate representation without consent that have been filed against him.

According to court documents, the Journey Church pastor borrowed the first victim's husband's phone to download an audiobook app for him but instead looked for intimate

photos of the victim and then sent them to himself without permission.

The victim, her husband and their children went over to Mills' home to attend a "life group" — a program through the church — with other members of the congregation.

When Mills realized the victim had seen the photo on his phone, he turned "white as a ghost," according to the complaint. Mills tried to convince the victim the photo was of his wife and it was not her. The victim and her family left Mills' home.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, a new victim came forward and detectives were able to recover more evidence on Mills' phone that substantiated this second victim's claims.

As a result, Mills is now facing a third charge of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

Police say they've taken several electronic devices into evidence and executed several search warrants. The investigation into the allegations against Mills is still ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Eric Traxler at 262-605-5223.

