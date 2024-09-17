Kenosha parents on edge after school alerts them of multiple shooting threats in one week

KENOSHA — Parents of Bradford High School students are concerned after receiving several phone calls from the school about shooting threats posted on social media. Now, they are calling for more communication and increased safety measures for their children.

"When I send my kid to school, I need to know that he's coming home," Ronda Fjelstad said.

TMJ4 News Nikki Tiani, mother of a Bradford High School student (junior in high school).

Last night, parents like Ronda received a phone call from the principal at Bradford informing them that the school was aware of a shooting threat on social media. That call was the third one made in just one week.

"Two threats in less than 24 hours—this is serious; someone really has intent here," Nikki Tiani said.

Last Friday, a fight broke out between a group of Bradford students inside a Culver's after a football game.

Nikki said incidents like this are becoming a pattern, recalling that her son, a junior at Bradford High School, was attacked last year in the school hallway.

"A lot has been swept under the rug, and we lack so much transparency from Bradford," Nikki said. "We've had so many incidents that we learn about from our students, not from the faculty, and that's upsetting."

Now, to ensure their children are safe, Bradford parents are calling for more communication from the school, as they have not received any updates.

"We do need more safety measures," Nikki said. "I don't think we have trust with the school right now."

