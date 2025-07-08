Kenosha music venue owner turns to community after wall collapse: 'This was my dream’

KENOSHA — The White Lilac, a beloved music venue in downtown Kenosha known for its intimate concerts and welcoming atmosphere, is closed indefinitely after part of its exterior wall collapsed.

The owners say they're heartbroken but grateful no one was hurt.

"We're facing a challenge we never expected," co-owner Kelly Mackay said. "The building is unsafe and we've been forced to cancel all future shows while we figure out repairs."

Since opening, The White Lilac has become a destination for original, award-winning artists from around the world, all in a cozy 50-seat space they call "a room that listens."

"To me it’s been a passion of mine since I was a teenager," Mackay said. "Now that I’m later in my life and in my 50s, this was a dream come true to create this in my own community."

Mackay said they had already invested heavily in improvements to the space, including new floors, landscaping, and exterior work. But during inspections to prevent further damage to the aging building, the side wall collapsed.

Worse yet, their insurance claim was denied, leaving the team reliant on community donations to reopen.

"Now every little bit is going to count, if we want to reopen this place, so the GoFundMe has truly been a blessing and to have so many people that really care about what’s going on," Mackay said.

You can donate to their recovery efforts by going to this GoFundMe.

