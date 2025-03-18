Kenosha Meals on Wheels volunteers concerned over proposed budget cuts

KENOSHA — Volunteers with Meals on Wheels are working hard to ensure local seniors receive the meals they rely on, but funding cuts are making it harder to keep up with demand.

March for Meals, a national campaign that raises awareness for senior hunger, is shining a light on the growing need for meal delivery programs in Kenosha.

For many seniors, these deliveries are more than just food, they’re a source of connection.

"A lot of them can't get up or don't have the means to make the food themselves and so it's nice to be able to be that for them and be able to provide that for them." said Lexi Abate, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.

Recent budget cuts have left many seniors on a waiting list for meal services, putting their health and independence at risk.

"Next year, if you look at cuts and the aging population continues to get older, that is only going to grow and gravitate so now we have a demand, now we need the resources," said Ronald Tatum, the program director. "This is where the community's voice matters to help sustain that and continue to help us provide meals to our seniors in need."

Despite the challenges, volunteers like Abate and Sierra Dlamini continue to step up, delivering meals and checking in on seniors who might otherwise go without help.

"It's really something that's simple," Dlamini said. "It's just, you know, a little bit of your time once a week and for some of these seniors, it's the only person that they're seeing a day."

March for Meals runs through this week, but the need for donations and volunteers continues year-round.

To learn more about how you can support visit March for Meals.

