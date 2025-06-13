Kenosha man drowns while snorkeling in Adams County, authorities say

OXFORD, Wis. — A Kenosha man drowned Thursday evening while snorkeling on Parker Lake in Adams County, according to authorities.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported Michael Hilliard, 69, of Kenosha had been in a row boat on the lake snorkeling.

A witness noticed Hilliard had not returned after about two hours before looking for him and calling 911.

A second 911 caller told authorities they could see a body floating 75 to 100 yards off shore.

Oxford Fire and Rescue used a private citizens boat to access the area of the body and take it to shore. Hillard was later pronounced deceased by the Adams County Medical Examiners Office. He was not wearing a life vest at the time of his recovery.

