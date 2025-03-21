Kenosha kids on a mission: Easter basket drive collecting donations to spread joy to children in need

KENOSHA — For many children, an Easter basket is a small holiday tradition—but for others, it’s something they’ve never had. That’s why Jaxson Thomas and Jayden Eisenbraun are on a mission to make sure every child in need has something special to open this Easter.

Jaxson and his friend Jadyn have been working tirelessly to create and distribute Easter baskets filled with candy and toys. Their goal is to bring joy to children who might not otherwise get to celebrate the holiday.

Jaxson’s inspiration comes from his own experiences. His family has faced difficult times in the past and there were years when they couldn’t afford to celebrate holidays. Now, he’s determined to make sure no child feels left out.

Jadyn and Jaxson

"I know hard times are tough, and I have been through hard and tough times too," Jaxson said. "I just want them to know that they’re not alone."

With the help of community donations, Jaxson and Jadyn have already packed dozens of baskets, but they’re hoping to do even more. They are still accepting donations of candy, small toys and other Easter-themed goodies to help as many kids as possible.

"Just knowing that a lot of these kids are going to get Easter presents that they might not have even expected or ever gotten anything for Easter so it’s exciting," Jadyn said. "I can’t wait to see their reactions."

Their efforts have caught the attention of local law enforcement as well. Officer Cochran, who has seen their dedication firsthand, praised their commitment to giving back.

"Both of them are what you want in the youth in our community," Cochran said. "Every holiday, they’re looking at what they can do and how they can do even more."

Jaxson and Jadyn will be distributing the baskets right before Easter.

Community members interested in donating can drop off candy and small toys at the Kenosha Rotary Safety Center (5716 14th Ave) or go this amazon wishlist to help with supplies.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip