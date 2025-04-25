Kenosha honors beloved community leaders with memorial trees for Arbor Day

KENOSHA, Wis. — The City of Kenosha is marking Arbor Day with a living tribute to three community leaders who left a lasting legacy.

On Friday, city officials and residents gathered to plant trees in memory of Anthony N. Pontillo, Katherine Marks, and Ronald J. Frederick—three Kenosha residents who passed away in 2024 and were recognized for their service and commitment to the community.

“It’s very special, not only just to plant the trees but to also remember those who we’ve lost in the last year,” Mayor Bogdala said.

Each honoree was remembered with a dedicated tree planting at a site meaningful to their life and contributions:

• Anthony N. Pontillo was honored with an Autumn Fantasy Maple at Anderson Park. He was well known for organizing the city’s annual Downtown Car Show on Labor Day weekend and the Father’s Day Car Show at Baker Park.

• Katherine Marks, a long-time alderperson and advocate for the Lincoln Park neighborhood where she grew up, was honored with an Eastern Redbud planted at Lincoln Park.

• Ronald J. Frederick was remembered with an Autumn Blaze Maple planted in front of Fire Station 4, recognizing his years of service as a member of Kenosha’s Police and Fire Commission.

“It’s an important part of what we do,” Mayor Bogdala said. “Ensuring that we are planting trees all over the city and maintaining that status, but also today is a reflection of some very important people.”

The ceremony is part of Kenosha’s ongoing commitment to urban forestry. City officials said these memorial plantings are a way to give back to the environment while honoring those who helped shape the city.

