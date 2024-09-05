Kenosha homeowner has political signs stolen from his lawn, suspect caught and fined

KENOSHA — Political signs are being displayed throughout Kenosha. A homeowner says, while he was at work, his signs were stolen from his lawn.

Ken Ropp is a Kenosha resident

Ken Ropp got a call from his neighbor saying that someone was driving through his lawn and taking his yard signs.

"This is nuts, it shouldn't be that way," Ken said. "That's just wrong that people would want to do that."

Footage shows a man in a white truck driving through Ken's lawn, where he stopped and took the Trump signs.

Ken says that he just wants to be able to express his beliefs.

"The guy was out of his mind," Ken said. "We shouldn't be scared to have our first amendment rights to speak or display who we think it's the right candidate for that election."

Kenn Ropp is the homeowner whose political signs were stolen.

Police tracked down the man who admitted to stealing the signs and was fined $900.

Ken Ropp's political signs were stolen and the culprit drove through his yard to do so.

Another Kenosha homeowner who has multiple political yard signs, says he placed cameras around his home for that reason.

"I got cameras set up to keep an eye on things, so that helps keeps things safe," he said.

Ken said he hopes this doesn't happen to anyone else in the neighborhood.

"I'm all for peaceful expression and doing things the right way," he said. "But driving on someone's lawn and doing crazy stuff and almost getting into an accident is wrong."

