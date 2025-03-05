Kenosha food pantry faces closure, community support needed by March 15

KENOSHA, Wis. — For more than eight years, Grace People's Pantry has served as a lifeline for over 200 vulnerable families in Kenosha, providing food, clothing, and essential resources.

Now, this church-based food pantry is at risk of closing by March 15 due to a critical shortfall, amplified by rising food costs and an increasing number of families in need.

The pantry's troubles began after a lawsuit was filed against a former employee, who they said could not account for a large sum of money from the organization's bank account. Without immediate financial support, the loss of this vital community program would be devastating.

"We generally serve around 250 individuals or families per week," Tanya McLean said. "We're in critical need of assistance from our community."

Volunteers are hoping local donors and community members will step up to help bridge the funding gap.

"If we don't get the funds and this was to end, it would be devastating for the community because where would all these families we feed go?" Charis Webb said. "There are over 600 individuals in these families, so there are a lot of people who would go without food and wouldn't have a place to go to get food."

Local residents are rallying to step up, but time is running out.

"I've just met nothing but great people, and you know, the salt of the earth are the people that come here, and they need all the help they can get," Gary Sonberger said.

Every contribution counts as the pantry works to secure the necessary funds to continue its services.

Community members can donate online or visit the pantry to learn how they can help save this essential resource.

