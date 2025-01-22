Kenosha family fights to rebuild their lives after two devastating house fires in four months

KENOSHA — For Lindsie Vasquez and her parents, this past year has been one of heartbreak. They've endured two house fires just four months apart, leaving them with nothing but memories and a will to move forward.

In August, a faulty dishwasher sparked a fire in their Kenosha home, causing significant damage. Just four months later, another fire, caused by an overheated nail in the fireplace, destroyed what little they had left.

"Two fires in one year, you never think that's going to happen, ever," Vasquez said. "You think, 'I can't die like this,' so you run out."

The family's living room was destroyed, and the rest of their home was deemed unlivable.

In the rubble, they found their pets alive, a small comfort in an unimaginable situation. Now, they're staying with relatives while trying to figure out their next steps.

"You never think that this is going to happen to you," Vasquez said. "It just makes me appreciate people more."

Vasquez created a GoFundMe, as the family is turning to the community to help raise the funds that they need for essentials and repairs.

Vasquez said the support they've already received gives them hope that they can rebuild their lives.

"People I went to school with, people that my mom knows, people that my dad knows, it's just nice to know that people care enough to help," Vasquez said.

The family continues to seek support to replace what they lost and move forward.

To support the family, you can contribute to this GoFundMe.

