Kenosha elementary students and staff raise money to build new safe and inclusive playground

KENOSHA — Frank Elementary School is raising money for a new school playground and Mitch Thomas, a teacher at the school, is leading the effort.
Thomas said the playground was built 30 years ago and as time has worn it down, the school is in urgent need of a new one.
Watch: Kenosha teacher wants kids to have more fun at recess.
“We're looking for a new playground with awesome features," Thomas said.
At the playground, he pointed out where the structures were weak and rusting. A couple of pieces were falling off and there was even with graffiti.
Thomas says it's all proof the school needs a new and inclusive playground for students.
“We’re looking to help out and serve very deserving students and make sure they are able to play in a more safe and fun way,” Thomas said.
This year, about 400 students, mostly from low-income neighborhoods, attend Frank Elementary School. Where teachers like Thomas are eager to give them a safe place to play.
“There is a large push for more recess and more physical activities," Thomas said. "If we can provide that to the students of Frank Elementary School and the students in Kenosha Unified School District, that would be the ultimate goal.”
To donate, visit the Kenosha Unified School District playground donation website.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.