Kenosha County vehicle fire, officials urge safety precautions

KENOSHA, Wis — On Thursday evening, drivers on I-94 were met with a scary sight as a vehicle erupted in flames, sending thick, black smoke into the air.

The Somers Fire Department responded to the call and extinguished the fire within minutes.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the car safely and did not have any injuries.

I-94 vehicle fire

Clare Young, a bystander, was on her way home with her husband and two kids. When she looked to the side of her car window, she saw the vehicle engulfed in flames.

"To see something that big, it was very surprising to see," Young said. "You're not always exposed to things like that.. if you're in a situation that has happened and you've never thought about it, what do you do?"

Clare Young

Will Swanson, the Division Chief of Training at the Kenosha Fire Department, said that if you're in a vehicle and see smoke or flames, to safely pull the vehicle to the side of the road, stop the car, and if able to, take the keys out of the ignition.

"You want to exit that immediate area around the vehicle, we recommend at least 100 feet and in a safe direction," Swanson said.

First responders break down essential steps to take during an Interstate car fire

Mark Punzenberger, from the Kenosha Fire Department, also said to call 911 right away.

"Try to provide the best information you can of the location, whether it's a mile marker from the interstate, or if you're in the city streets, even identifying a landmark like a building or business."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip