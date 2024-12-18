Kenosha County residents question impact of big companies on property taxes

KENOSHA CO. — As large companies like Eli Lilly and Uline bring major developments to Kenosha County, they promise to boost jobs and the economy. But for some residents, the impact is felt on their property tax bills.

As these companies often offer property tax relief for taxpayers, some residents say it's driving up their property taxes and creating financial strain.

"I actually bought a house down the road when I was 24 and was forced out of that," Travis Smith, a local resident said. "That was part of all that development, so I got forced out of there."

Travis Smith

A Bristol resident, Quentin Jackson, said that he has seen a significant increase in his property taxes.

"The average person in Kenosha County sees maybe $100 or $150 more, but in Bristol...some $1,500 per home," Jackson said. "It's outrageous and no one knows where it's coming from."

However, city officials said that commercial and industrial growth can help lower the tax burden for homeowners.

In Pleasant Prairie, manufacturing developments are paying over 50% of the village's total taxes. Meanwhile, residents pay 47.5%, reducing the burden on homeowners.

But for Kenosha County residents like Jackson, a lower property tax has not become a reality.

"These places are up and running and we're paying for it, so where's the fairness in that?" Jackson said. "With these businesses, you would think that income would even out your situation with property taxes, and our response is, where is it going?"

Quentin Jackson

Officials said the goal is to create a more diverse tax base by splitting it 50/50 between companies and homeowners.

But residents like Smith, are questioning the price of progress.

"It's just kinda upsetting to see everything get developed into what it is," Smith said.

While these big companies can help diversify the tax base and reduce the burden for taxpayers, some residents are left to wonder if these companies will bring relief in the future, or will property tax increases continue to weigh on them.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip