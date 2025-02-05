Kenosha County residents protest $300M methane gas plant over health fears

KENOSHA, Wis. — Community members and activists gathered outside the Public Service Commission (PSC) hearing on Wednesday to protest a proposed $300 million methane gas plant in the town of Paris.

The plant, proposed by We Energies, would generate 130 megawatts of power and be built near existing infrastructure, including a solar farm and another gas plant.

We Energies said the facility is necessary to meet increasing energy demands in the region.

"Our customers count on us to provide reliable energy 24 hours a day, 365 days a year," said Brendan Conway, spokesperson for We Energies. "We need this type of always-on, quick-start plant to meet customers' needs."

However, opponents said the project could have harmful health effects on nearby residents.

"I don't want him [my son] to have to breathe the air that this gas plant is going to pollute, and so that's my main concern," Rev. Jonathan Barker of Grace Lutheran Church said. "Not just for my son, but all the kids here in southeastern Wisconsin."

Rev. Jonathan Barker

A health professional at the rally, Dr. Brittany Keyes of Healthy Climate WI, echoed these concerns, stating that exposure to emissions from similar facilities has been linked to worsening respiratory conditions.

"Methane gas plants also contribute to increased asthma, heart disease, cancer, and developmental impairments in our children," Keyes said.

Community members at the rally urged the PSC to reject the proposal and consider cleaner energy alternatives.

"Do you have these gas plants in your backyard? And what we know is that they [shareholders] don't, right?" said Melody McCurtis, a concerned community member. "So, for them to want to put these gas plants near marginalized communities, near folks that are making no income—you know the harm, you know the effects."

Melody McCurtis and Erin Muehlbauer

If approved, construction on the gas plant would start immediately, with completion expected by July 2026.

"The overall care is the people's health, as opposed to, you know, something that one person capitalizes on," said Erin Muehlbauer, another concerned community member.

Protesters said they will continue to push for alternative energy solutions and encourage more residents to testify before the PSC makes its final decision.

