Kenosha County residents hoping for the best in the recent flooding.

WHEATLAND, Wis. — Life on the Fox River in western Kenosha County can often mean dealing with water and a lot of it.

In Wheatland and Salem Lakes, homeowners are praying for the best as floodwaters reached 13 feet on Thursday.

Flooding is nothing new in this area. In 20-17, the National Guard had to be called when levels reached 15 feet.

“If that never happens again, I’ll be fine with it,” Wheatland resident Paul De Luisa said.

Wheatland’s Paul De Luisa owns Luisa’s Pizza. His entire business was underwater in 20-17, forcing him to close for months.

TMJ4 News Paul De Luisa, Wheatland resident.

“I remember pulling in and just shaking my head,” De Luisa said. “I had 40 employees I had to keep employed and we’re underwater.”

This round of flooding is expected to crest Friday morning, leaving many residents safe from damage.

A relief to many, but still a major inconvenience.

“It’s hard,” Brighton resident Kevin Fallon said. “It makes everyday aspects of your life very difficult.”

TMJ4 News Kevin Fallon, Brighton resident.

Construction began this week on a stretch of Highway 50 in Wheatland to alleviate flooding concerns.

Many roads were closed on Thursday throughout the area.

“It becomes stressful to get to your appointments on time,” Trevor resident Athena Williams said. “To get the kids to practice. To get to work on time. You literally have to plan a whole new route for your daily routine life.”

TMJ4 News Athena Williams, Trevor resident.

