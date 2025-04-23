Kenosha County launches new 'Adopt-A-Highway' program, community steps up to keep roads clean

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha County is putting the spotlight on cleaner roadways and community pride with the launch of a new Adopt-A-Highway program.

The county’s version of the long-running state initiative kicked off Monday morning with help from County Executive Samantha Kerkman, local officials and community members. The goal is to encourage schools, organizations and even families to “adopt” a stretch of roadway and take part in keeping it clean year-round.

“I love picking up trash. It’s one of those things that anybody can do,” Kerkman said. “You see results right away, and people have always reached out to me about how they can help, how they can make our county better. This is a great opportunity to do that.”

The event marked the beginning of a broader push to clean up litter along Kenosha County highways while fostering local engagement.

Volunteers who sign up will be provided with safety gear and materials through the county and will commit to regular cleanups throughout the year.

“This is something simple that can make a real impact,” Kerkman said.

The program mirrors Wisconsin’s statewide initiative and reflects a growing interest in sustainability and environmental action across the region.

Those interested in adopting a highway can learn more by visiting the Kenosha County website.

