Kenosha community on edge after school shooting threat

KENOSHA — On Thursday morning, Roosevelt Elementary School parents received a phone call no parent would ever want to get: a 13-year-old boy had entered the school with a weapon.

Parents in the Kenosha County community were left worried as they received a notice that schools were in lockdown.

Michael Gilmore, who lives one block away from the school, was in his backyard when he was confused about what was happening.

"[I heard] the helicopter going around, and I had no clue what was going on at first, and that's when we got phone calls from our kids," Gilmore said. "I couldn't believe that was one block away. It was alarming."

As parents did not know what was happening inside the school, some were standing around the school, and some were sitting on the sidewalk, waiting outside until they were finally able to see their kids.

"Couldn't hug them tight enough. I felt like so many times I take it for granted, and I'm so into my work that I lose track of what's really important," Alyssa Clark said. "This is the reality shock. I just want to hug them tight and hold them close because you never know when something's going to happen."

Worried parents like Clark left work and immediately drove to the school after receiving the notice, as their children's safety is their first priority.

Nicole Olsen, a parent of a Roosevelt Elementary School student, was scared for her younger son, as she had no way to communicate with him.

"I was worried about my son and his classmates there and the other kids... it's sad," Olsen said. "Thankfully, they don't know what happened, but us [as parents] knowing that's part of their childhood, that's the saddest part."

Police arrested the suspect on Thursday afternoon.

Now, Kenosha parents want more safety measures in place to avoid any future incidents.

